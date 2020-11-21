e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Sonu Sood felicitated on the sets of Telugu film Acharya, see pics

Actor Sonu Sood felicitated on the sets of Telugu film Acharya, see pics

Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic has won him applause from far and wide, the latest being the team of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:12 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood won praise for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 crisis.
Actor Sonu Sood was on Saturday felicitated on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film Acharya for all the humanitarian work he did during the pandemic. Actor Tanikella Bharani and director Koratala Siva felicitated Sonu on behalf of the entire team.

In a video that has surfaced online from the film set, Bharani is seen talking about Sonu Sood’s exemplary work for the needy during this pandemic.

 

He said in the video that a lot of people have money but it took a lot of heart to use it to help someone in dire need. As Bharani appreciated Sonu’s goodwill, one could hear the entire unit applauding him for what he’s been doing in this lockdown.

Sonu Sood with Acharya’s team.
Sonu Sood is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi in a dual role. The project marked Chiranjeevi’s maiden collaboration with director Koratala Siva.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

