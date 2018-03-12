Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu debut film Sammohanam to release on June 15

After making a splash in Tamil filmdom last year with Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, Aditi Rao Hydari is eagerly looking forward to her Telugu debut this year. Being directed by National award-winning filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna, the project is titled Sammohanam, which roughly translates to attraction.

A romantic drama, the project also stars Sudheer Babu in the lead and has been confirmed to hit the screens on June 15, the makers have announced.

Aditi has pinned high hopes on the project as she wants to use this opportunity to leave a mark in Tollywood. Not much is known of Aditi’s role as of now but one can expected Indraganti to write better roles for women in his films. Having recently completed her portion for the film, she joined the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which also stars Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Simbu, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

In December 2017, Ratnam began prepping for the film with his actors. A picture from his acting workshop, featuring Simbu, leaked online. The project also stars senior actors Prakash Raj and Jayasudha, who will be seen playing pivotal roles. To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, double Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in compose the music, while lensman Santosh Sivan, in his sixth collaboration with Ratnam, will crank the camera. The industry grapevine is that Lyca Productions, the makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, may come on board as releasing partner of the film.

