Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai to hit screens on August 8

Producer Boney Kapoor on Monday revealed that his upcoming Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, which stars Ajith in the titular role, will hit the screens on August 8, two days ahead of original plan to release on August 10.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Nerkonda Paarvai will release worldwide on August 8th.” One of the reasons why the release was advanced because of the Thursday sentiment which Ajith, who is an ardent Sai Baba fan, follows when it comes to release of his films.

Kapoor, who is foraying into southern market with this project, also shared a new poster to mark the occasion of new release date.

The film, which marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

In a recent interview, director Vinoth opened up on the project and why he was hesitant to take up a remake so early on in his career.

“I know about Ajith sir fans. I have had a tough journey to build a career, and a mistake could spell disaster. I realised that there could be two issues — how his fans would consume this film and how a cult film that has admirers across the country could be remade by retaining the essence. We should first at least understand half of Pink. The challenge was also to find the right cast and crew. I told Ajith sir these issues and that I was afraid to do this film. He told me that he would not pressurize me and told me to concentrate on another script.”

