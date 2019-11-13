Ajith’s Viswasam is Twitter’s most influential moment of 2019, ahead of Lok Sabha elections and cricket World Cup

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:33 IST

Two films starring leading south stars have made it to Twitter’s top influential moments of 2019 and are listed alongside the Lok Sabha elections and the cricket World Cup held this year. While Ajith’s Viswasam topped the list presented at Launch 2020, a Twitter event that had its global leadership in attendance, Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi was listed at number 4; Lok Sabha elections (number 2), World Cup 2019 (number 3) and a Diwali hashtag (number five) completed the list.

A tweet by Twitter Marketing India called #Launch2020 “an exclusive platform where industry leaders come together to discuss how brands across the country are partnering with Twitter to launch something new and connect with what’s happening.”

Twitter India also shared a caveat later, “We are excited that you’re excited about this Tweet, but this is just a representation of some influential moments this year. You’ll have to wait a little longer for our official Year on Twitter list to see which moments were the most Tweeted about in 2019.”

We are excited that you're excited about this Tweet, but this is just a representation of some influential moments this year. You'll have to wait a little longer for our official Year on Twitter list to see which moments were the most Tweeted about in 2019 https://t.co/ws2N63TPKL — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 13, 2019

The producers of Viswasam, Sathya Jyothi Films wrote, “#Ajith sir fans, you guys prove your #Viswasam and #Valimai yet again. Thank you for making this big.”

January release Viswasam, starring Ajith and Nayanthara in lead roles, clashed with Rajinikanth’s Petta at the box office. The film was the fourth collaboration between the actor and Siva, who have earlier worked in

Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam.The film was a hit and received largely good reviews.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt, and Prasad V Potluri, Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi had Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film was a blockbuster at the box office.