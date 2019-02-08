Allu Arjun meets Brahmanandam after heart bypass surgery, calls him ‘real Iron Man’. See pic

Veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, who had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery in Mumbai, is currently on the road to recovery.

Actor Allu Arjun, who has shared screen space with the veteran actor in several films over the years, met him at his residence. Posting a picture after the meet, Arjun took to Twitter and wrote: “Real Iron Man. Man with a strong heart. Funny & Fearless. So happy to see my Kill Bill Pandey killing it.”

Brahmanandam played a character called Kill Bill Pandey in Arjun’s Race Gurram, the former’s presence contributed in a big way to the film’s success.

The 63-year-old Brahmanandam, who has over 1,000 films to his credit, has been out of action for nearly a year and spent the last few months as the judge of a comedy show on a popular Telugu channel.

Last month, he underwent a heart bypass surgery at the Asian Heart Institute (AHI) in Mumbai after he was rushed in critical stage, accompanied by his sons Raja Gautham and Siddharth.

Brahmanandam made his acting debut in 1985 in the movie Aha Naa Pellanta by director Jandhyala Subramanya Sastry.

With his unique dialogue delivery and impeccable comic timing, Brahmanandam earned the distinction of being one of the best comedians of Telugu filmdom.

He has played a prominent role in popular Telugu films such as Vinodham, Ready, Race Gurram, Manmadhudu, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Dookudu and Baadshah to name a few.

