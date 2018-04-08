Allu Arjun oozes patriotism in Naa Peru Surya dialogue promo

The first dialogue promo from upcoming Telugu actioner Naa Peru Surya: Naa Illu India starring Allu Arjun was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The 40-second promo gives us a glimpse of Arjun’s aggression. When a guy calls Arjun a south Indian bugger, he gets punched in the jaw and is reminded that there’s no North, South, East or West India. There’s only one India. The powerful line has already sent Arjun’s fans into frenzy on social media.

Arjun plays an army man with anger issues in the film, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, known for his contribution as a writer for hit films such as Kick and Temper. Apparently, Vamsi was supposed to make his directorial debut nearly two years ago when a leading star promised to work with him. Unfortunately, the project never took off and Vamsi had to wait, hoping things would magically become alright. They didn’t and he was shattered as his long wait to don the director’s hat didn’t come true. Finally, when he pitched the story to Arjun, he immediately agreed to do the project.

Also starring Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Sarath Kumar and Thakur Anup Singh, the film is gearing up for release on May 4. The role required Arjun to shed weight and he worked with a US-based trainer for close to a month to achieve the desired look. The film has music by Bollywood composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

