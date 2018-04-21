Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya to release on May 4

Allu Arjun’s upcoming patriotic drama Naa Peru Surya is one of the most awaited Telugu big ticket film. Originally slated to release on April 27, the film was postponed after Rajinikanth’s Kaala was confirmed to release on the same day. The makers of Naa Peru Surya pushed the release by a week. On Friday, it was announced that the film has been cleared by Central Board Film Certification (CBFC) with U/A certificate.

Arjun plays the role of a soldier army with anger issues in the film. Director Vakkantham Vamsi is known for his contribution as a writer for hit films such as Kick and Temper. Apparently, Vamsi was supposed to make his directorial debut nearly two years ago when a leading star promised to work with him. Unfortunately, the project never took off and Vamsi had to wait. Finally, when he pitched the story to Arjun, the actor immediately agreed to do the project.

Also starring Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, Sarath Kumar and Thakur Anup Singh, the character essayed by Arjun in the film required him to shed weight and he worked with a US-based trainer for close to a month to achieve the desired look. The film has music by Bollywood composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy shooting for upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, last week made a surprise visit to the sets of Naa Peru Surya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more