Allu Arjun’s next film titled Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, watch first glimpse video

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:37 IST

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has been titled Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, and its first-look poster along with a special video was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

The video reveals the title and introduces to Arjun’s character.

Going by the title and the video, the film is tipped to be a family drama that explores the relationship between a father and his son. While Arjun plays the son, Murali Sharma plays the father.

Watch the first-glimpse poster of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo here:

The film, which was launched on the occasion of Ugadi on April 6, marks the third time reunion of Trivikram and Arjun after Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady.

The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance will mark her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she’s believed to play Arjun’s mother in this family drama.

There are some reports that the film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth.

However, the makers are yet to officially comment on the rumour. The film is gearing up for Sankranti 2020 release.

Meanwhile, Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar in the offing. This film will go on the floors later this year.

