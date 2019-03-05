Allu Arjun to team up with Sukumar for new project. See pic

Actor Allu Arjun, last seen on screen in Telugu actioner Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, has finally announced his next project. On Monday, it was made official that Arjun will team up with director Sukumar for his next project.

Reports suggest Allu Arjun and Sukumar might be joining hands for Arya 3.

Post the debacle of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he played a military officer, Arjun took a break to analyze what went wrong with his last film.

Dubbed as AA 20 and to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the project is expected to go on the floors after Arjun completes shooting for his upcoming project with Trivikram Srinivas.

It is worth mentioning that this will be Arjun’s third outing with Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

Reports have emerged that the duo is joining hands for Arya 3, and that is why Arjun has been growing long locks.

In Arya 2, which didn’t do as well as the first part at the box-office, he had sported long locks to play a naïve character with a secret past.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew.

Sukumar’s last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records.

There are also rumours that Arjun might join hands with 24 and Hello fame director Vikram Kumar. This project, which is yet to be officially announced, is expected to go on the floors towards the end of this year.

