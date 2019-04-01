Amitabh Bachchan sports dhoti-gamcha for Suryah’s Tamil film Uyarntha Manithan. See pics

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked in films like Manam, Kandahar and upcoming Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, makes his Kollywood debut in a full-fledged role alongside actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah in Uyarntha Manithan, which will be simultaneously made in Hindi as well. Amitabh has donned a gamcha and dhoti for his role in the film written by Javar Seetharaman and directed by Krishnan–Panju.

On Sunday, Suryah shared the first glimpse of Big B from the project. Wearing a dhoti with a golden border and sporting red gamcha, the pictures went viral on social media in no time. Suryah took to Twitter to share the pictures. He wrote: “Happiest moment of my life. Thank you God, mom and dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of.” He went on to thank Amitabh for working alongside him. Suryah also thanked superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker A.R Murugadoss.Amitabh has earlier donned similar looks in films like Bunty Aur Babli.

Also read: Nick says ‘I Love You’ to Priyanka Chopra in sign language during concert

Happiest moment of my life ... thank you God , mom, dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of .... 🙏 toThe evergreen superstar ⁦@SrBachchan ,⁩ sharing it with our super star ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ & Dir ⁦@ARMurugadoss⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dwpd2s2nJG — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 31, 2019

In another tweet, he explained why he thanked Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. “Murugadoss sir helped me get this movie on board and our superstar Rajinikanth helped me by announcing the project. That’s why thanked both of them.”

Ha ha ha .... Dir @ARMurugadoss sir helped me to get this movie on board and our superstar @rajinikanth sir helped me by announcing the project that’s why thanked both of them .... sjs https://t.co/Q5dMsMxt1g — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 31, 2019

During the launch of Uyarntha Manithan last year, Suryah said: “Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I craved for this moment to work with him. Now, to see it happening sends gold rush into my veins, but at the same time, I’m nervous to imagine that I am going to share the screen space with him.”

Suryah had also revealed that Big B has set aside 35 days for this project. The film will be directed by Tamilvaanan, who had previously directed Suryah in Kalavanin Kaadhali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:25 IST