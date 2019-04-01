Nick Jonas says ‘I Love You’ to Priyanka Chopra in sign language during stage performance. Watch

American singer Nick Jonas professed his love for wife and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra while on stage when he said ‘I Love you’ to her in sign language as the latter cheered for him, during a performance in Atlanta. A video of the entire interaction has surfaced online and is going viral.

Priyanka and Nick, along with the rest of the Jonas family were in Atlanta, USA for a concert by Jonas Brothers. Priyanka looked happy as she cheered for her husband. Her brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and in-laws Kevin Senior and Denise Jonas were also seen at the concert.

Priyanka also shared pictures from her ‘first ever Jonas concert’. “My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family,” she wrote alongside the pics.

Earlier, she had shared a video in her Instagram stories where she is seen kissing Nick backstage before the concert. Priyanka appears in the frame and kisses Nick on his forehead.

Priyanka, who was last seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, has wrapped up her Bollywood project called The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Dangal girl Zaira Wasim. The film is scheduled to release in India on October 11. She has also launched her YouTube talk show called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. In the show, she invites three female celebrities and asks them for life advice. In the very first episode she was advised to ‘have children’.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 09:04 IST