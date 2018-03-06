Anushka Shetty may star in Telugu remake of Naachiyaar

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Anushka Shetty may reprise Jyothika’s role in the Telugu remake of Naachiyaar. Fresh off the success of Bhaagmathie, it is believed that Anushka has been approached with the offer to star in Naachiyaar remake. However, she’s yet to take a call as she has a project with Gautham Vasudev Menon in the pipeline. An official announcement can be expected very soon. Having not donned khaki so far in her career in Telugu filmdom, it’ll be refreshing to see Anushka in this avatar.

Naachiyaar featured Jyothika in the role of a no-nonsense, profanity-spurting cop. Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Bala, despite mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike, the film was well received and went on to be a sleeper hit at the box-office. Actor-composer G.V Prakash Kumar played a crucial role in the film and his performance was highly appreciated by all sections of the audiences. Initially, speculations were rife that that the film is inspired from the real life of serial killer Jayaprakash, who murdered his relatives in Valasaravakkam in the ‘80s. However, the film turned out to be quite different and revolved around the life of a young pregnant teenager.

Anushka hasn’t signed any other new project. She was in talks for Ajith’s Viswasam, but the makers went ahead and roped in Nayanthara. She’s also rumoured to play the role of veteran actress Bhanumati in the Savitri biopic Mahanati.