Are Kalyani Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s son teaming up for a new project?

The industry grapevine is abuzz with talk that Kalyani Priyadharshan and Pranav Mohanlal could be collaborating soon.

regional movies Updated: Apr 12, 2018 17:28 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Kalyani Priyadharashan and Pranav Mohanlal have been friends for long.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal, son of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal made their acting debuts last year with Hello and Aadhi respectively. It is speculated that the duo is joining hands for an untitled Malayalam project which will mark the directorial debut of Ani Sai, son of veteran filmmaker IV Sasi.

Kalyani and Pranav have known each other for a long time and have been friends from a very young age. Reacting to the rumours about them teaming up for a project, Kalyani took to twitter and wrote: “Where is this rumor coming from? I wish this was true though. Would be so much fun.”

Kalyani is currently shooting for her second Telugu film with Sharwanand. Excited about the project, she recently tweeted: “Always always wanted to be a part of a cool gangster film and I’m so excited that it’s actually happening! So happy to announce that I’ll be joining this amazing team for my next film. Sharwanand, Sudheer Varma and Sithara Entertainments.”

Pranav, after making an assured debut in Aadhi, will next team up with Ramleela director Arun Gopy. In a recent interview, Arun confirmed that the project will roll from June. “Everyone is curious about what he’s going to do next. So, we want to keep everything under wraps for the time being. I am now finalising the rest of the cast and crew,” he said.

