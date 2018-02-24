Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda’s next film gets a release date

Following the phenomenal success of Arjun Reddy, in which Vijay Deverakonda played a medical surgeon turned alcoholic and won over audiences and critics alike with his performance, anticipation around his next yet-untitled Telugu outing is sky-high. The makers on Friday announced that the film will be released worldwide on May 18 and they’re planning to release the title and first look very soon.

Tipped to be an action thriller, the film is rumoured to be titled Taxiwala and going by the first glimpse which features a car, it’s quite possible it could be the final title. The project, which has been on the floors for quite some time, marks the directorial debut of Rahul Sankrityan.

Deverakonda’s first release this year will be the Savitri biopic Mahanati, in which he plays a crucial role. From April or May, he will begin work on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project with director Anand Shankar, best known for helming Arima Nambi and Irumugan. It’s been a while since Anand has been thinking about making inroads into Telugu industry. “I’ve been thinking of exploring opportunities in Telugu industry. When I pitched this story to producer Gnanavel Raja, he suggested that we take it to Vijay and rest everything just fell in place,” Anand told Hindustan Times, refusing to not reveal much information. While the genre of the film is yet unknown, Anand clarifies it won’t be a rom-com, putting the rumours that have been doing the rounds to rest.

