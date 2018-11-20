Ayogya first look: Vishal plays a rowdy cop. See pic

The first look of actor Vishal’s upcoming film, Ayogya, was released on social media on Monday, and the actor looks stylish and in control in the posters. He is sitting on the hood of his police Jeep and doesn’t seem to be bothered too much with discipline. He is seen holding a bottle of beer as he looks around, giving off the vibe of a rowdy cop like Chiyaan Vikram in Saamy, but with more style.

Director AR Murugadoss shared the first look of the film, which stars Raashi Khanna in the lead role opposite Vishal. Actor Pooja Devariya, who rose to popularity after her stint in theatre, plays a pivotal tole in Ayogya. The film is directed by Venkat Mohan, who had earlier assisted director Murugadoss in Vijay-starrer Kaththi.

Thank you so much sir 🙏 you gave me the chance as AD and it’s now transformed as #AYOGYA https://t.co/IvqDDqmmLr — ivenkatmohan (@ivenkatmohan) November 19, 2018

Murugadoss wrote on Twitter, “Blessings to my first AD @ivenkatmohan for his directorial debut #AYOGYA. And best wishes to the entire team. @VishalKOfficial @RaashiKhanna @TagoreMadhu @rparthiepan @iamrascalpapa @SamCSmusic @AntonyLRuben @Karthikvenkatr4 , @art_murthi and @gopiprasannaa.”

The music for Ayogya will be scored by Sam CS and the film will be produced by Light House Movie Makers. It looks like the team is aiming for a January release. With Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam clashing at the box office on Pongal, Ayogya is expected to eye the Republic Day weekend.

