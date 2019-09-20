Bigil: AR Rahman joins Vijay for audio launch in Chennai, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:36 IST

The makers of Vijay’s Bigil held a grand event for the audio launch of the upcoming Tamil film in Chennai on Thursday. Vijay essays the role of a coach of a women’s football team. Directed by Atlee, Bigil is set to hit theatres this Diwali.

All artists, technicians and the entire team of the film were in attendance. Vijay’s fans who eagerly look forward to the speech of their matinee idol at such events, worked full time to ensure that the hashtag ‘Vijay’s speech’ was one of the top India trends on Twitter, Thursday evening.

Vijay’s entry on stage was welcomed with loud cheers and he began his speech by thanking his fans and also sang a few lines of the hit number Verithanam from Bigil.

Also read: The Zoya Factor movie review: Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan film offers feel-good vibes but little else

Vijay recalled a few funny incidents with co-actor Yogi Babu, while shooting Bigil and said that he enjoyed learning football for the movie and that the sport teaches a lot of about life. “As much as we strive hard to score a goal in a football match, there’ll always be people trying to block. In life, too, whenever you try to score a goal, people will try and block it. Sometimes, people in our own team might end up scoring a self goal, but these things shouldn’t bother us. No matter how tough life becomes, we shouldn’t immitate others,” Vijay said.

He also addressed the pressing issue of online trolling between fans of actors. “It’s very important that online trolls should know their boundaries. If it ends up hurting a person, one should know that the limit has been crossed.”

Vijay shared a short story from the life of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and Karunanidhi and asked fans to learn to respect everyone even if they are rivals. He requested his fans to use their social media power to address issues such as the recent unfortunate death of Chennai techie Subhasri, who died after a large banner, erected to welcome TN deputy Chief Minister for a wedding, fell on her.

Vijay will be seen playing a local rowdy as well as a football coach in the film, which has music by A.R Rahman. Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. He leads a women’s football team.

To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a whopping Rs. 6 crore and erected a stadium. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 12:35 IST