Bigil box office day 11: Vijay’s film dethrones Rajinikanth’s Petta, enters Rs 250 cr club worldwide

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:02 IST

Vijay’s Bigil is having a dream run at the box office. The Atlee-directed sports drama has emerged as biggest Tamil grosser of this year and has overtaken Rajinikanth’s Petta at the ticket windows in just its second week of theatrical run.

According to trade sources, Bigil on Monday evening took its cumulative worldwide gross earnings to an estimated over Rs 250 crore and has emerged as the biggest Tamil grosser of this year.

With a worldwide gross of Rs 240 crore, Rajinikanth’s Petta was the biggest grosser of Tamil cinema till Monday. Bigil, according to multiple trade sources, went past Petta at the box office and is now eyeing Rs 300 crore.

It is worth mentioning that Vijay now has three Rs 250 crore grossers to his credit. With Bigil, Vijay has registered a hat-trick of Rs 250 crore grossers after Mersal and Sarkar.

Watch the trailer of Bigil here:

Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Vijay in dual roles and he’s seen essaying an aged gangster and a football coach of a women’s football team. Vijay plays a player turned coach after he’s forced to stop playing courtesy an incident involving his gangster father.

Bigil marked the third collaboration of Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. It was produced by AGS Entertainment on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore and released in over 4000 screens worldwide.

Bigil was also dubbed and released in Telugu as whistle. The film has emerged as biggest dubbed grosser for Vijay in Telugu states.

Reports have already made the rounds that Vijay and Atlee will team up for the fourth time. However, the reunion might not happen immediately.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently shooting for his next yet-untitled project in Delhi. The project is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is presently basking in the phenomenal success of Kaithi.

Dubbed Thalapathy 64, the film will see Malavika Mohanan play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi essays the antagonist’s role.

