Content is king for Rana Daggubati as Ghazi, Baahubali 2 win National Awards

Rana Daggubati is on cloud nine as two of his films - Ghazi and Baahubali 2 - have got recognition at the National film awards. Ghazi won the Best regional film (Telugu) award and Baahubali 2 won Best Action Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Popular Movie awards.

Rana said, “The joy of the Baahubali has been going on for 5-6 years from the shooting to the box office of 1 and then 2. It’s really brought in big spectacle cinema in a big way in India. Ghazi is something that I am very proud of because the film had a lot of resistance when it was made as it was a submarine war film. It didn’t have a love story, it didn’t have songs, or anything that the regular Telugu film viewer would usually see. It won at the box office in all three languages and it has now won National Award .”

He added, “I did a spectacle film it worked, I did an alternative genre film that worked and both of them have their merit. So it’s been a good year.”

Congrats @RanaDaggubati, Sankalp and @PVPCinema on being awarded the best regional film Telugu award for #GHAZI... Keep thrilling us with your works...:) #NationalAwards — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 13, 2018

Thank you sir so much and congratulations again and again to you!! Thank you for teaching us so much in this process!! https://t.co/sKjdogsiTq — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 13, 2018

He also tweeted, “Content is King!!” The most satisfying journeys and destinations I’ve had by being part telling these fantastic stories. Thanking the directors of these films @ssrajamouli and Sankalp for teaching me so much and making the process of filming so memorable .”

He received wishes from director SS Rajamouli for Ghazi’s win who wrote, “Congrats @RanaDaggubati, Sankalp and @PVPCinema on being awarded the best regional film Telugu award for #GHAZI... Keep thrilling us with your works... #NationalAwards.” and the actor replied, “Thank you sir so much and congratulations again and again to you!! Thank you for teaching us so much in this process!!”

