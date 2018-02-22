Dhanush – Karthik Subbaraj project changes hands, but not shelved

It’s been close to two years since the announcement of Karthik Subbaraj’s film with Dhanush. The highly anticipated project, which was rumoured to feature a Hollywood star in an important role, is still waiting to be launched, amid rumours that keep making the rounds that the untitled film has been shelved. Originally announced to be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, it has been learnt that the project has finally changed hands and has fallen into the lap of producer Y Not Sashikanth, best known for bankrolling Irudhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha.

The announcement of the project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Subbaraj, made many heads turn in the industry. However, it’s also been equally disappointing that there’s not been a single noteworthy development on the project’s end since it was announced. While details with respect to the project are being heavily guarded, it is learnt from our trusted sources that the regular shooting may start this year. The film’s story will be set against US backdrop where it will be shot for nearly a month. There were rumours that the makers were in talks with Hollywood star Al Pacino for an important role in the film.

Karthik currently awaits the release of his silent film Mercury, a thriller starring Prabhudeva in the titular role. Dhanush, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting of Maari 2, as he awaits the release of his Hollywood project The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir. It is believed that Dhanush will commence work on his second directorial later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more