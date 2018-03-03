Dhanush’s Vada Chennai first look will be revealed on March 8

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s ambitious project, a trilogy titled Vada Chennai, has been in the works for three years. Finally, the lead actor has announced on Saturday that the first look of the social drama will be revealed on March 8. To be released in three parts, the cast and crew wrapped up the shoot for the film in February. Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “After three years of hard work, Vada Chennai’s first look announcement.... On Thursday, March 8.”

This project marks Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s third collaboration as actor-director after Polladhavan and Aadukalam. Speaking about Vada Chennai to First Post, Dhanush said, “Vada Chennai is not an art-house film. It will be an ultra-commercial movie. We are shooting each part separately. We will shoot the next part after the release of the first part.”

While many believe Vada Chennai to be a gangster drama, director Vetrimaaran at an event quashed the speculations and said, “Contrary to reports, Vada Chennai is not a gangster drama. It’s a film about a society. The story chronicles the lives of people inhabiting a village for over 35 years. Since we have so much to narrate, we thought it could be made in two or three parts. We will take the final call about the next part after seeing the response for the first film.”

