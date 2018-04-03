After Baaghi 2, Disha Patani to shoot for Rs 150-cr opus, Sanghamitra

Work on filmmaker Sundar C’s magnum opus Sanghamitra, which will star Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani in the lead role, will begin in right earnest soon. According to report in Mumbai Mirror, work was initially scheduled to begin in January. Now, it will commence from July. It had to be pushed ahead because of Disha’s work commitments. The film will reportedly be made at the cost of Rs 150 crore.

The report quoting a source said, “Shooting will take place in Hyderabad on sets very similar to Baahubali. It will be filmed on a grand scale and if everything goes according to plan, the first part will be unveiled next year.”

In January this year, Sundar C clarified in a press meet the delay behind the commencement of the project. “It’s a film with mammoth scale. A film of that grandness needs perfect planning and we are doing the pre-preparation work for the last one and a half years. Unlike other films where work on graphics will be done only after shooting, here in Sanghamitra, we have started it before shooting.”

Not long ago, in an interview, Disha had said that she would be taking sword-fighting classes to play her role of a warrior princess. Going the Baahubali way, the project is believed to be made as two parts over the course of 18 months.

It will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya in pivotal roles.

Sanghamitra, which has been planned as a trilingual in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, was launched amidst fanfare last year at the Cannes International Film Festival. However, even before the buzz could die down, Shruti Haasan, the film’s lead actor then, walked out of the project citing the reason that she was not given the full script as promised when she had accepted the offer.

However, producer Hema Rukmani clarified that Shruti didn’t walk out. They chose to not work together as things didn’t work out with her effectively. Shruti was eventually replaced by Disha and the project was supposed to go on the floors from December last year. Following the delay in the commencement of the shoot, rumours made the rounds that the project has been shelved.

However, things did turn around.

To be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will have music by double Oscar-winning AR Rahman, who is kicked to be part of this project. At Cannes, he had said, “It’s a very ambitious film. Six months back when I heard just 30 minutes of the narration, it was good enough for me to come on board.”

