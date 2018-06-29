Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi movie review: Following your dreams can be hilarious too

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Director: Tharun Bhascker

Cast: Vishwaksen Naidu, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu

Rating: 3/5

A night of excesses can come to haunt you in the morning. Where am I is quickly followed by what have I done? If you have had too many shots and woken up with more than just a hangover, you know where this is leading. This is the premise of Tharun Bhascker’s hilarious buddy movie, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Before you say Hangover, we advise you to bear with us because Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi deserves it, hell, it demands it.

The director who gave us a refreshing romcom in Pellichoopulu, returns with a quartet of friends -- Vivek, Karthik, Kaushik and …. Young lads full of dreams once; they have been chewed and spitted out by life. It all started with them meeting filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon while they are still in college. Passionate about filmmaking, Vivek decides to make a short film and his friends decide to help him, because this is what friends do. Soon, the friendship will sour and the four will go the separate way.

Now, years later, their lives are mundane and ordinary. The most successful among them is Karthik, a hotelier now with all the trappings – a house in Jubilee Hills with a fast car and a fancy mobile. When his boss gives him an heirloom ring with which he is expected to propose to the boss’s daughter, he says yes. The decision is not an easy one and the misgivings want him to connect with his friends.

The four go on a trip to Goa, get drunk and lose the all-important ring. We cannot emphasise the similarities between Hangover and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi if we took a pen and underlined it. Having said that, the film has a freshness that makes you stay with it. It may have similarities with the Hollywood blockbuster but it has a tempo all its own.

The four men have settled for less than their expectations -- Upendra is a wedding photographer, Kaushik is a dubbing artist and Vivek is an alcoholic who is scared of his uncle. The film uses an interesting visual metaphor to show Vivek’s life today – in a dream, he jumps off to escape his life only to land in a bottle of alcohol.

Goa is where these four will find each other, and themselves, again. And they do it via the same medium that broke them up – by making a short film and competing in a short film festival.

Tharun Bhascker has the talent with which he can turn mundane into memorable. Even with Pellichoopulu, the idea of an arranged marriage date ending up in love is mundane, but he gave it a twist - mostly with well-timed humour. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi employs the same kind of innate humour.

Even the four characters are rooted in reality. Their interests, actions, accents and even the way they think, reflects the generation today. The demarcation between just going on and truly living your life is presented beautifully in the film.

Kaushik finally becoming an actor is all the things that thousands of younger people today are running behind. By simply weaving it into a tale of friendship, Tharun has managed to make a bromance, the kind that we need.

What Tharun wants to do with his films is for the audience to see themselves in the character that he makes movies about. This is particularly evident when Vikram is floored by Kaushik’s performance in the short film. During one drunk conversation (there are more than a few), he reveals that he was able to see himself when that scene played out. This, combined with the way Vivek reacts when his team decides to shoot an alternate ending, gives a peek into what Tharun has gone through.

The director has done what he is best at, taking a simple real story and turning it into a refreshing reel story. By choosing a gang of newcomers, he has also made it possible to look at the characters without the hindrance of a star’s image.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a lot of things rolled into one. It is a coming-of-age film, buddy comedy and a road movie, but it is mostly about a happy ending.

