Ente Ummante Peru first look: Tovino Thomas and Urvashi set to steal the show. See pic

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Ente Ummante Peru is about the relationship between a mother and her son. The title translates to ‘my mama’s name’ and the first look of the film was released on Tuesday. It features Tovino and Urvashi, who are playing the main roles. In the poster, the two can be seen travelling in a bus and Urvashi has a look of excitement on her face. Tovino, on the other hand, looks at her with a sense of wonder.

Ente Ummante Peru is directed by Jose Sebastian and the film is co-written by Sarath R Nair. The film is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and the cinematography for the film is by Jordi Plannel Closa. Music director Gopi Sundar will be composing the tunes for the film. So far, Hareesh Kanaran and Mammukoya are the only other cast members expected to play important roles in the film.

Tovino was last seen in Oru Kupprasidha Payyan and Ente Ummante Peru is slated to release in December in time for Christmas. Tovino’s upcoming Tamil movie, Maari 2, which stars Dhanush in the lead role is also slated to release in December.

Tovino also has a promising line-up of films in the pipeline including Kalki, Lucifer, And the Oscar Goes To, an untitled film with P Balachandran, and Luca. Tovino has also been sharing pictures from Canada, where he was shooting for And the Oscar Goes To, a film directed by Salim Ahamed.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:46 IST