Fan misbehaves with Tabu at airport as she arrives in Jodhpur for blackbuck case verdict

After Saif Ali Khan was caught on camera getting upset at his driver in Jodhpur, a new video shows how a fan misbehaved with Tabu at the Jodhpur airport. The two actors, along with Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre, are in the city for the verdict on their infamous blackbuck poaching case.

According to a report in News Nation, Tabu was leaving from the airport on Wednesday when a fan began following her. The actor was left in shock when he tried to touch her. Her security removed the man away from her instantly.

Tabu arrives to appear before Jodhpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court in connection with the hearing in black buck poaching case. (IANS)

Saif, meanwhile, snapped at his driver to roll up the car’s windows. “Sheesha upar karo, reverse karo warna padegi ek, (Roll up the windows, take the car back or you’ll get a slap),” he says in the now viral video.

A Jodhpur court will announce the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Salman and others on Thursday. The actor was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman Khan (C) arrives at the airport in Jodhpur on April 4, 2018 ahead of a verdict in the long-running blackbuck poaching case. (AFP)

Saif, Neelam, Sonali, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been “framed”.

Saif Ali Khan arrives at the airport in Jodhpur on April 4, 2018 ahead of a verdict in the long-running blackbuck poaching case. (AFP)

