Five popular Tamil filmmakers join hands for Amazon Prime's Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Five popular Tamil filmmakers join hands for Amazon Prime’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Gautham Vasudev Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj are all coming together for an anthology series for Amazon Prime Video, titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:29 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Putham Pudhu Kaalai will feature short films by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suhasini Mani Ratnam.
Putham Pudhu Kaalai will feature short films by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suhasini Mani Ratnam.
         

Tamil filmmakers such as Gautham Vasudev Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj have come together for Amazon Prime’s upcoming anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaali, which will feature five short films.

As per a statement released by Amazon Prime, the shorts will be first of its kind stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope, set and filmed in the times of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Hindustantimes

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 16 and can be viewed in over 200 countries.

As per the statement, Sudha Kongara’s segment is titled Ilamai Idho Idho and it stars Jayaram, his son Kalidas, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Gautham Menon’s short is titled Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum and it stars MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma. Suhasini Mani Ratnam has directed as well starred in Coffee, Anyone? which also stars Anu Haasan and Shruti Haasan. Rajiv Menon’s Reunion stars Andrea Jeremiah, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan. Karthik Subbaraj’s short is titled Miracle and features Bobby Simhaa and Muthu Kumar.

It was also reported that Netflix is also coming up with a Tamil-based anthology show titled Navarasa, which is being bankrolled by Mani Ratnam. Nine filmmakers are coming together to helm nine different segments in this show.

Multiple reports have emerged that Navarasa could bring together the biggest casting coup in OTT history. From Fahadh Faasil to Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi among many others, several actors are said to have already given their nod to be part of this prestigious project.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others. It is not known if Ratnam will direct one of the episodes or will only be involved as the producer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

