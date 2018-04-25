From Thalapathy 62 to Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kollywood commences shoot

The stand-off between Tamil Film Producers Council and Digital Service Providers – over high Visual Print Fee (VPF) charges - resulted in shutdown of Kollywood for 48 days. As the industry is getting back on its feet, several filmmakers have commenced work on their projects which were put on hold due to the strike. Despite the mixed response to the strike from the industry folks, several Tamil projects went back to the sets this week.

From Thalapathy 62 to Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Dhanush’s Maari 2, here are some films that have recommenced shooting.

Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV), featuring an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, has gone back to the sets. Lensman Santosh Sivan on Tuesday tweeted and wrote, “Zero shadow day in Chennai today. And we are filming for CCV in Chennai,” Sivan tweeted.

Bankrolled by Madras Talkies, Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman has been roped in to compose music. It has been learnt from reliable sources that the film will be an action-thriller and will be a departure from the filmmaker’s usual style of films. Ratnam has pinned high hopes on this project following the debacle of Kaatru Veliyidai.

Vijay’s Thalapathy 62, which marks his third collaboration with A.R Murugadoss after Thuppakki and Kaththi, is believed to resume shooting from Wednesday. “Having already completed two schedules in Kolkata and Chennai, the team will return to the sets today to starting shooting,” a source told Hindustan Times, adding that the shoot will take place in Chennai.

Bala’s Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, resumed shoot from earlier this week in Chennai. The project marks the debut of Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram, who will be seen reprising the role of Vijay Deverakonda and will play an alcoholic, self-destructive surgeon in the film. The makers have so far shot a song in Kathmandu, Nepal in the first schedule.

A reliable source from the team of Dhanush’s Maari confirmed that the shooting resumed in Chennai on April 22. Not long ago, director Balaji Mohan tweeted that 40 percent of the shoot has been wrapped up. “Happy that Maari 2 shoot is progressing at brisk pace and is 40 % done. I will resume after the strike and targeting release in second half of 2018,” he tweeted on March 16.

Suriya’s NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, began work on April 21. Actor Rakul Preet tweeted, “And! Tada Day 1. NGK.” The project marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan, known for films such as Kadhal Kondein and Pudhupettai. Being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as one of the leading ladies.

The highly anticipated Ajith’s Viswasam will finally start rolling from May 5th in Hyderabad. The film was supposed to kick-off in March, but the shoot had to be postponed due to the announcement of the strike. The film will see Ajith and Siva join hands for the fourth time. Nayanthara has been confirmed as the leading lady.

