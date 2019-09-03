Game of Thrones, Braveheart actor James Cosmo joins Dhanush’s next film

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:59 IST

British actor James Cosmo, who is best known for playing Lord Commander Jeor Mormont on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, has been roped in for a crucial role in Dhanush’s upcoming, untitled Tamil film with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Subbaraj took to twitter to welcome James on board. He wrote: “Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very happy, honoured and excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #GameOfThrones and many more (sic)”.

James will reportedly play the antagonist in the film. Subbaraj had originally planned to rope in Al Pacino for the role. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get dates of the Scarface actor.

Since the film will be majorly shot in London, Subbaraj decided to rope in mostly international actors and James happens to the most popular among them. The project goes on the floors in London this week. For the next three months, the film will be shot in and around London and a few other places. The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy year with an interesting lineup of projects. Last seen as a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will play a daily wage labourer in Asuran, which will be released on October 2. Being produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film’s music is by G.V Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush also has Durai Senthil Kumar’s Pataas, which is gearing up for Diwali release. The film features Dhanush in dual roles and co-stars Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha.

In December, Dhanush will work on a fantasy comedy project with director Ramkumar, whose last outing was the critically-acclaimed Ratsasan. Dhanush also has few days of shoot left on Vada Chennai 2 which he hopes to complete by this year end.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 10:59 IST