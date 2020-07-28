Happy birthday Dhanush: Title look of Karnan released, see poster

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST

The title look of upcoming Tamil film Karnan was released on actor Dhanush’s birthday on Tuesday. The film has been directed by Mari Selvaraj.

The poster features many hands coming together to raise a sword. In January, a picture from the sets of Karnan was leaked. The picture saw Dhanush standing at the edge of a hill and holding a sword in his right hand with the sun shining bright.

Being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady while Yogi Babu will be seen in a key role.

Recently, reports emerged that Karnan is based on a caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991.

Talking about the project, the director was quoted in a report by Cinema Express: “Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue.”

The project went on the floors in January. When the project was announced nearly six months ago, Dhanush said he’s so excited to work with a talent like Mari.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj directed upcoming Tamil action-thriller Jagame Thanthiran.

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with handlebar moustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya asked him not to cry and said ‘you’ll be home soon’, pens an open letter to haters

The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

In November 2019, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days.

The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. In October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more