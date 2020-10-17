e-paper
Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Mahesh Babu welcomes her on board Sarkaru Vaari Paata

As actor Keerthy Suresh turned 28 on Saturday, actor Mahesh Babu welcomed her on board his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He shared the news while wishing her on her birthday on Twitter.

Oct 17, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Keerthy Suresh turns 28 on Saturday.
Mahesh Babu on Saturday took to Twitter to officially welcome co-star Keerthy Suresh on board his upcoming Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is all set to go on the floors soon. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

Welcoming Keerthy on board, Mahesh tweeted: “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!”

 

Replying to Mahesh’s tweet, Keerthy wrote: “Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!”

With the project due to go on the floors in the US post Dussehra, the makers are busy finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Recently, it was rumoured that Anil Kapoor has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist. The makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he couldn’t set aside dates due to his current acting assignments.

As per reports, a month-long schedule is being planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse.

Mahesh’s last on screen appearance was in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. Mahesh Babu played a soldier in the film who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

Mahesh recently returned to a set in September to shoot for an advertisement in Hyderabad. In a picture from the set that has surfaced online, he’s seen sporting slightly longer hair which could be for his upcoming project.

regional movies

