Katrina Kaif's cute reaction to losing a game of Sequence is all of us, watch as her opponent teases her after the loss

Katrina Kaif’s cute reaction to losing a game of Sequence is all of us, watch as her opponent teases her after the loss

Katrina Kaif has shared her reaction after being defeated by her friend in the game of Sequence. The short video shows the actor sitting with disappointment on her face as her opponent teases her.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif after losing a game.
Katrina Kaif after losing a game.
         

Katrina Kaif has shared a video of her relatable reaction to losing a game of Sequence. The Thugs of Hindostan actor is seen sitting in disappointment as her opponent teases her about her loss.

Sharing the video on the Instagram, she wrote, “Friday night games ........Who else distinctly dislikes losing at sequence ?? #mood.” In the video, she sits quietly with her head hanging in disappointment after the game. Her opponent teases her, “Katrina, how do you feel?”

 

Her friend, director Nitya Mehra, who seems to be her opponent in the game, reacted to the post, “Hahahaha.” Katrina asked her to play one more game in the comments section. “We need to play again,” she said.

The video garnered more than 2.67 million ‘likes’ in less than a day. Actor Mini Mathur also reacted to the post, “Ummmmm.”

Katrina recently returned to work after months of self-isolation at home. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram and could be seen surrounded by crew members in PPE kits. The photo showed the actor sitting on a stool in a black tee and yellow shorts. She put a date -- ‘10.08.20’ -- on the picture (the day of posting) and captioned it with a smiley and an alien emoji.

 

Also read: Aditya Narayan says girlfriend Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser

Katrina is all set to team up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror-comedy film titled Phone Booth. The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film, which is set to release next year. In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen dressed in black suits. “The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina wrote in the caption.

