Home / Regional Movies / Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata released. See it here.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:58 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Mahesh Babu had requested fans to not congregate on his birthday.
         

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the motion poster on Sunday on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The motion poster was released as a gift to Mahesh Babu’s fans. On Friday, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter, urging his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year.

“A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe,” Mahesh wrote.

 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as well, in her first collaboration with Mahesh. If all goes as planned, the film will go on the floors later this year. The team is waiting for the Covid-19 situation to improve before beginning shooting.

Also read: Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Six best performances to celebrate the star on his big day

Meanwhile, Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, he played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, making a comeback after 13 years, in crucial roles. There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. He also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing.

