Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Makers of Virataparvam tease with special poster

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:55 IST

The makers of upcoming Telugu action-thriller Virataparvam unveiled the first-look poster of the film on the occasion of actor Rana Daggubati’s birthday on Saturday. The poster features Rana with a red colour cloth tied around his face. In the background of the poster, one could see soldiers with guns in their hands.

Being directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam also stars Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. Based in the 1990s, the film sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade. This project marks Nandita’s comeback to Telugu filmdom after many years. On joining the sets, Nandita said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap. “I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” she said in a statement.

It is rumoured that Tabu was originally roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Nandita, who is tipped to be playing a social activist, is believed to be brought in as her replacement. “I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.

On the career front, Rana recently completed shooting for Haathi Mere Saathi, in which he plays a mahout. Rana also has a film titled Hiranyakashyapa with director Gunasekar. Tipped to be the biggest Indian film ever made, the project’s pre-production has been going on for three years now.

