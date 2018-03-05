Here’s how Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser was leaked online

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth were in for a shock when the teaser of his upcoming magnum opus 2.0 was leaked online on Sunday. Even though it was just a rough cut of the teaser with unfinished VFX shots, it didn’t stop the video from going viral on social media via Whatsapp.

Hours after the teaser was released online, reports have emerged about the source of the leak. Inside reports claim that the teaser was played at the birthday party of Lyca Chief Subaskaran on March 2 in London. At the event, someone is believed to have recorded the video and released it online. The makers are yet to officially react to the leak.

The hazy, nearly one-and-a-half minute video shows items, possibly cell phones, flying off the hands and tables of people. Some time through the video, a man wakes up in his bed, as a digital image of a face of a person, possibly Akshay Kumar, appears out of nowhere in front of him.

Made at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, Shankar’s ambitious directorial is a sequel to the successful 2010 film, Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The film reportedly features Rajinikanth in a double role — as Dr Vaseegaran and a robot (though we still don’t know what it is called). In Enthiran, the robot was called Chitti. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the love interest in the first part and Amy Jackson will feature opposite Rajinikanth in the sequel. As per media reports, Amy plays a humanoid while Akshay plays the antagonist, Dr Richard, in the upcoming film.

2.0 has been postponed thrice now from its initial schedule of December last year. Later, it was set to release in January 2018, but the makers further pushed it to April 2018. Now, the latest is that it not releasing in April too. Independence Day or Diwali weekend seems to be the likely time for its release.

