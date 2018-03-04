After Kaala leak, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 teaser lands online

Looks like Rajinikanth is having a tough time with pranksters online. Before the first trailer of his highly anticipated Kaala could be unveiled, mischief makers leaked some footage from the teaser online. Now, Shankar-directed 2.0 too seems to have met a similar fate. A rough cut of the film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, has found its way online and predictably gone viral.

An obviously irate Soundarya Rajinikanth, the actor’s daughter, tweeted about the leak. She wrote: “Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium.”

The hazy, nearly one-and-a-half minute video shows items, possibly cell phones, flying off the hands and tables of people. Some time through the video, a man wakes up in his bed, as a digital image of a face of a person, possibly Akshay Kumar, appears out of nowhere in front of him.

Made at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, Shankar’s ambitious directorial is a sequel to the successful 2010 film, Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The film reportedly features Rajinikanth in a double role — as Dr Vaseegaran and a robot (though we still don’t know what it is called). In Enthiran, the robot was called Chitti. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the love interest in the first part while Amy Jackson will appear opposite Rajinikanth in this film. As per media reports, she plays a humanoid. What’s interesting is that Bollywood action man Akshay Kumar is making his Tamil debut with the film. He plays the antagonist, Dr Richard.

2.0 has been postponed thrice now from its initial schedule of December last year. Later, it was set to release in January 2018, but the makers further pushed it to April 2018. Now, the latest is that it not releasing in April too. Independence Day or Diwali weekend seems to be the likely time for its release.

The culprit seems to be the exhaustive VFX work that is going into the making of the film. Firstpost, quoting a source, said, “The VFX work is taking longer than expected because it has been distributed to many studios across the globe. The film has around 11,000 VFX shots and each shot is being worked upon with a lot of care. Shankar sir doesn’t want to compromise on the output, therefore, he doesn’t mind if the film doesn’t get completed on time for April release. The team is eyeing Independence Day weekend release. August 15 falls on a Wednesday, so the team wants to cash in on that (long) weekend. The final date is still being worked out.”

