Hyderabad floods: Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, other Telugu celebs donate over Rs 3 cr towards CM Relief Fund

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:40 IST

Several Telugu celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda among others on Tuesday announced donations worth over Rs 3 crore towards Telangana CM Relief Fund to help the flood victims of Hyderabad.

Actors Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu donated Rs 1 crore each. Jr NTR and Akkineni Nagarjuna announced donations of Rs 50 lakh each. Actor Vijay Deverakonda has announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh while Ram Pothineni will donate Rs 25 lakh.

Filmmaker Trivikram has announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh while producer Bandla Ganesh will contribute Rs 5 lakh.

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Mahesh Babu tweeted: “The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families.”

He added: “Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let’s stand by our people during these difficult times. @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS.”

Akkineni Nagarjuna wrote: “Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund. #TelanganaCMO.”

Jr. NTR tweeted: “Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad.”

Vijay Deverakonda wrote: “We came together for Kerala We came together for Chennai We came together for the Army We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona. This time our city and our people need a helping hand.”

Vijay further added: “It’s been a hard year for all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let’s pool in some money to help those who are not - Let’s do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF.”