Home / India News / Heavy rains expected in Telangana and other areas, days after Hyderabad flooding

Heavy rains expected in Telangana and other areas, days after Hyderabad flooding

The projection comes just days after extremely heavy rainfall, measuring over 20cm, occurred over coastal AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra between October 14 and 16. It caused massive urban flooding in Hyderabad and killed at least 30 people in Telangana.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 09:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Commuters wade through receding floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on October 15.
Commuters wade through receding floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on October 15.(AP File Photo)
         

A fresh low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal on Monday (October 19) is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several places in Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu between Sunday and Wednesday (October 18 to 21), weather scientists have said.

The low-pressure area is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, as it starts to bring rainfall to the east coast -- just days after extremely heavy rainfall, measuring over 20cm, occurred over coastal AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra between October 14 and 16.

It caused massive urban flooding in Hyderabad and killed at least 30 people in Telangana. Several people lost their lives due to floods in parts of Maharashtra as well.

On Saturday evening, several areas in Hyderabad received heavy rain, triggering traffic snarls and water logging.

Read:Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours

The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea has moved westwards and lay centred around 540km south-west of Veraval in Saurashtra, Gujarat and 1,320km east and north-east of Salalah in Oman.

It is likely to move nearly westwards during the next 24 hours and gradually weaken.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the northern parts of the central and north-west Arabian Sea on Sunday.

Meanwhile, monsoon is unlikely to start withdrawing at least for the next one week and may prolong until the end of October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are not expecting a change in the wind regime from south-westerly to north-easterly, when the north-east monsoon sets in for at least the next one week due to consecutive development of low- pressure systems,” Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general (D-G), IMD, had said based on his presentation “monsoon 2020—scientific issues and challenges” on Friday.

The withdrawal line of monsoon is passing through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar.

