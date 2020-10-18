Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:35 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for six days up till Wednesday in Hyderabad and said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are ‘very likely’ to strike across Telangana, days after at least 50 people were killed.

For Sunday, the weather bureau has said Hyderabad will see a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. There will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday and on Tuesday the city will see heavy rain. There will be a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Wednesday and rains have been predicted for Thursday and Friday.

Several areas in Hyderabad received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging, days after downpours that devastated parts of the city earlier this week and killed 11 people. However, according to unconfirmed reports, the death toll in Hyderabad alone crossed 20, with more bodies being recovered from flood-affected areas.

Official data from 8.30am to 10 pm on Saturday showed that Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain.

Vishwajit Kampati, director of vigilance and disaster management of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said in a tweet that Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the civic body were continuously working on the field clearing water stagnations and inundations and all possible measures were being initiated in view of the rainfall.

KT Rama Rao, the state’s municipal administration minister, has directed officials and public representatives to distribute the chief minister relief kits with provisions and essential commodities sufficient for a month and three blankets at the doorsteps of people in the rain-affected areas across the city.

The minister also reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities being taken up by GHMC in inundated areas of the city on Saturday. “Expedite all the relief and restoration measures and bring back normalcy at the earliest,” he told the officials, according to news agency ANI.

Officials have also been asked to hire additional manpower, equipment and machinery, wherever necessary, and to complete enumeration of houses and other property damaged during the heavy rains. Rama Rao also asked for emphasising on sanitation and spraying disinfectants in rain-affected areas along with organising mobile medical camps.

The state government said on October 15 that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods across the state and put the losses, as per preliminary estimates, at over Rs 5,000 crore. It has been carrying out relief measures in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained under water.

(With agency inputs)