I always like to do something that I have never done: Sachin

Actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Swwapnil Joshi are all set to battle it out on screen. In their next film, Ranangan, Sachin plays an ambitious and stubborn business tycoon who sticks to his principles, and is at loggerheads with Swwapnil.

Off-screen, the duo share a cordial relationship and Sachin is excited about portraying the contrast. “We are like father and son in real life. So, it is a pleasant change to be pitted against Swwapnil on screen. As an actor, I always like to do something that I have never done or experienced before. It is an opportunity for me to portray this completely new avatar. Of course, this won’t change my real equation with Swwapnil, and that is the fun. We will be portraying something we are not. It is exciting,” says Sachin.

The veteran talks about the subtle layers to the storyline. “It is a serious film, but is entertaining too. Entertainment doesn’t mean only comedy, music, dancing or shooting at foreign locations. It means something that is liked by people and is satisfying to the viewer, and this film has that quotient,” he says.

The film is directed by Rakesh Sarang, who has earlier assisted Sachin with his films. Speaking about Rakesh, the actor says, “I admire his growth and I am happy with the way his career is shaping up. This is his debut Marathi film and he has done an excellent job.”

As a director, did Sachin feel the urge to give his creative inputs while on the sets? He says, “Why should I give my expertise free of cost? I believe in doing what I am paid for. Also, I always do what will properly satisfy my director. When I am an actor, why should I stress about direction or production? Also, it is not right to impose your thoughts and vision on someone else. There can always be only one captain.”