I am a director’s actor: Shashank Ketkar

Shashank Ketkar, who has had an interesting year in theatre, films and television, is happy with the positive reviews that his projects have garnered. The 31 Divas actor will next be seen in debutant Omkar Shetty’s bilingual film, Aaron.

On choosing this project, Shashank says, “It is not a typical commercial film. I picked it because I enjoy such films as an audience. It delves into relationships, its complexities and also highlights the troubles people face in a new country. It is a cinematic journey that talks about everyone’s personal journeys.”

Working with debutant director Omkar has been “interesting” and Shashank shares a few anecdotes from the film’s shooting, which took place in Budapest, Hungary, and Paris, France. “Omkar had made it very clear that everyone will speak in English on the sets. We were working with people from close to 10 nationalities. Omkar would understand the issues faced by actors and technicians, so he would sing a song in Hindi on the walkie to call us on sets. He is extremely sorted. Film sets can get chaotic but he managed to keep his cool completely,” he says.

Aaron is Shashank’s second film project this year, apart from his ongoing television and theatre projects. “I am a director’s actor. I do as told, while on sets. Having said that, I do give my inputs but I never enforce,” he says.

The Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi actor has a humble request to the audiences of the Marathi film industry. He wants them to watch more films in the theatre. “Unfortunately, all the films that are released are not given their due. So many good projects go unnoticed because people did not go out to watch them. As audiences we should also be responsible in what we are choosing to watch. It is high time we make our Marathi films universally popular,” he says.

