I am happy to explore comedy: Sauraabh Gokhale

The past few months have been interesting for actor Sauraabh Gokhale. The actor made his Bollywood debut with a character role in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He is now looking forward to his next Marathi film, Sarva Line Vyast Ahet (SLVA), in which he will be exploring comedy for the first time.

Sauraabh feels “blessed and grateful” that he is always offered varied roles. “In all my projects so far, I have never repeated a character or played a similar role. It has been a deliberate attempt as I do not want to get stuck in a pattern,” he says.

The Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya alumnus has been focussed on his career choices. He started out with Marathi movies and television, and then moved to Hindi small screen and films. The Radha Hee Bawaree actor says, “I have been choosy because I want to try out things differently. I did theatre for a while and will continue to do so as that remains my favourite. Now, I am keen on doing Hindi shows and films.”

He adds, “I love challenging roles and characters that are beyond me. In general, I do get approached for aggressive roles because I come across as that kind of a person. Having said that, I enjoy exploring various angles of the same.”

On choosing SLVA, Sauraabh shares that it was the simplicity and honesty of the makers that made him say yes. The director, Pradip Mestry, was sure that it would be an out-and-out comedy and entertainer. He says, “They were clear since day one about making an entertaining romcom. I was lucky as I could explore comedy for the first time.”

Another interesting element was his pairing with Siddharth Jadhav. “I haven’t learnt acting or never attended a training school. So, my observations are my lessons. I picked up comedy by observing Siddharth dada. His timing and sense of humour is amazing. I saw this as an opportunity and luckily for us our chemistry worked since day one,” says Sauraabh.

It was after this film’s shoot that Sauraabh was approached for Simmba where he is seen with Jadhav again. “It was a double dhamaka,” he quips.

