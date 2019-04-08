I am not here for name or fame: Rahul Chaudhari

A theatre enthusiast, Rahul Chaudhari entered the regional film industry as a director and is now ready with his second Marathi film. A story of a young student, who moves to the city from a village makes the plot of Rahul Chaudhari’s latest film, Iblis. His journey of intrigue, fighting the system and unravelling new truths begins when he is enrolled into a posh school. The main cast includes new faces and Chaudhari focused on picking actors that suited the role over big names. “The film demanded fresh faces. I am primarily a theatre person, so for me, the face or name of an actor doesn’t matter. What really matters is whether he or she fits the part. Also, most importantly, he or she must do justice to the role,” says the director.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has an integral part in the story line. However, Chaudhari insists that it is not a glorified film on his journey or victories. “I have told a simple story from which I hope people learn more about Maharaj’s thought process and vision. The idea is to tell the young generation of his good work through a story and not through war sequences or grand sets,” he says.

He adds that the protagonist of the film is set on a journey to reach Shivneri Fort with a group of friends. “Why he is on this journey? Or does he make it? Are questions which will be answered in the film. We have shot in Nashik, Mumbai-Pune outskirts and the road towards Shivneri,” he adds.

His first film focused on certain unrealistic and unbelievable rituals in our society. And, Iblis, too, has a subtle social message. “I am not here for the name or fame. I am here to make good films and put out good content. I tend to spend a good year and a half on the research of my films. Having said that, they do have entertainment quotients in them too,” he shares.

This year, Chaudhari is venturing into the Hindi film industry, too. He will be making his debut Hindi directorial with a film that goes on floors in a couple of months. “The story, cast and technical aspects are locked. I will soon be announcing more details. All I can say is the crux of the film lies in the fact that we don’t realise the importance of things unless we lose them,” he concludes.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 20:12 IST