I am nothing like Minaxi: Ritika Shrotri

Actor Ritika Shrotri started her acting career at the age of 10 with a Marathi TV show. She then featured in five films thereafter. However, this year, she is basking in the success of her box-office hit, Takatak. She plays Minaxi, a college student who is brash and challenges traditional rules. The film has crossed the 10 crore-mark in two weeks.

The Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta (2012) actor shares, “I am nothing like Minaxi and this is what is surprising people. I have had people come up to me and say, ‘We can’t believe it is you’.”

Ritika is currently pursuing her graduation in English literature at Sir Parshuram College. She shares that she took bits and pieces of her character from a few people around her. “I have seen boys and girls speak and react like the way Minaxi does. So, I did pick a few traits.”

Ritika Shrotri with Prathamesh Parab in a still from Takatak

The film received a lot of flak for its bold trailer and songs. However, after the release, people have been appreciating the film. “I knew that people will like the film once they watch it. However, the comments on the trailer and songs made me worry. But now that people have watched the film, they are not judging it on its bold scenes alone,” she says.

The Bucket List (2018) actor is thrilled that the film has done well and thanks the audience for their feedback. “I was very confident about the script. I heard it with my parents and not once did we have a doubt. Word of mouth publicity has worked well for us,” she says.

Ritika is also glad that the film has washed away all the preconceived notions people had about it.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 19:52 IST