I have worked hard to see this day: Amruta Khanvilkar

After Katyar Kaljat Ghusali (2015), actor Amruta Khanvilkar received great feedback for her work in the film. However, after that, the actor experiences a low phase. She says, “I could see that everyone loved the film and I had again proved my mettle as an actor. But there was no work coming in. I knew something was wrong and started to introspect. I started investing in myself and paying attention to my physical and mental health,” says Amruta.

The actor kept telling herself that this phase will pass and continued auditioning for various roles. She says, “Those two years were trying, and people who know me, know that I am not at all patient. However, I am glad I kept my calm and waited. It is all about being at the right time at the right place.”

Soon she bagged Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and an untitled film by director Milap Zaveri featuring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. “I got Milap’s film through the same casting director who got me Raazi by Meghna Gulzar. I am very thrilled about being part of films, where I am going to get to spend time with powerhouse talents such as Alia, Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee. It is completely going to be a learning phase.”

The Aayna Ka Bayna (2012) actor believes that one learns from their mistakes and life is all about reviving. “I have realised that every rejection and failure teaches you something. The length of a role should never matter, it is the effect of the character that is important. It is also being part of a project that will help you get noticed and take back something.”

Amruta is keen on doing a Marathi film soon, but she wants it to be a project that will help her explore her acting ability. She says, “My resolution this year is to do independent roles. In Marathi, I want to do a film that will say ‘Amruta Khanvilkar in and as’.”