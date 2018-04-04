I’m currently focusing only on films: Prajakta Mali

Actor Prajakta Mali is excited that she’s going to be a part of Swwapnil Joshi-starrer, Ranangan. The Hampi (2017) actor will be making a special appearance in a song titled ‘Vinayaka gajanana’, which has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Vaishali Made. Prajakta says, “I agreed to do the song for several reasons. Firstly, it is choreographed by one of the best in the industry, Ganesh Master, and secondly, it is a crucial part of the film and takes the story forward. Also, it is the first scene of the film in which Swwapnil will be seen in his new avatar.”

Prajakta, a trained dancer, says she has always been a fan of Ganesh’s works. “His choreography is always natural and free-flowing. I met him directly on the sets and he changed the steps. At the last minute, he improvised keeping the set and other factors in mind. He is one of the most professional people I have ever met. On the sets, he is a very cordial and no-nonsense, but off the sets, he is a lot of fun.”

The actor is currently awaiting the release of two of her Marathi films this year and is also working on two more films. “I’m currently focusing only on films. I am not saying that I won’t do any other medium. I am definitely open to every medium. However, my priority right now is films.”

Prajakta adds that she is keen on theatre, but would prefer experimental or hardcore plays over commercial ones. “I am open to regional cinema and Bollywood, too. I want to be a part of exciting and intellectual projects,” she says.