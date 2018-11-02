I needed a commercial film: Priyadarshan

Actor Priyadarshan Jadhav made his directorial debut this year with Maska. The Cycle actor will now be seen with Aniket Vishwasrao in Majhya Baikocha Priyakar (MBP), where he plays a ghost. On choosing this film, Priyadarshan says, “I directed Aniket in Maska, and I was keen on working with him again. This is the first film in which we will be sharing screen space. Also, after Cycle and Hampi (2017), I needed to do a commercial film. These are some of the reasons I chose MBP.”

Priyadarshan adds that as an actor, he has decided to explore and experiment with every type of film. “I want to satisfy my creativity by exploring. I do not want to be stuck in any mould. So, here I play a ghost, who has his own set of problems. And, how he needs to get these solved or he may end up creating problems for others. I really enjoyed playing this character as I could work around it. For example, I tried dialects of Marathi in my dialogues for it.”

Priyadarshan is all praises for Aniket. He says, “He is dedicated, sincere and fun-loving. However, sometimes his sincerity is a problem. He is really good with comedy and has a good grip on it. I tend to improvise and go haywire at times. He also improvises, but knows where to draw the line. He sets a benchmark that I’ve to match. He was ghost directing the ghost.”

Priyadarshan will be next seen in Me Pan Sachin directed by Shreyash Jadhav, he will be directing his second directorial titled Fools and will also be seen in a sequel to a popular Marathi film. “Next year, I will also begin shooting for Maska 2,” he says.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 17:00 IST