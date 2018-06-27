Imaikkaa Nodigal trailer has Anurag Kashyap as a psycho killer, Nayanthara as a cop. Watch video

The official Imaikkaa Nodigal trailer was launched on Wednesday in Chennai in the presence of the filmmakers. The film stars Nayanthara, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, we see that Anurag’s character is obsessed with death. When he speaks to the cop Anjali, played by Nayanthara, he says, “Every movement has some kind of love behind it. It could be love for gold, a girl, power or money. But I just love killing.” As we hear the dialogue, we see Anurag’s character kill people in various ways.

Atharvaa’s character happens to be close to Anjali and this association leads to chaos in his life as well. When he asks the torturer who he is, the man replies, “Psycho”. It is then that Anjali and her team chase the psycho to prove that he is not smart enough to escape this time.

Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo will surely remind you of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, especially as he asks, “Are you okay, baby?” The actor’s cameo is 15 minutes long and he will be seen paired opposite Nayanthara, revealed producer Jayakumar at the audio launch.

The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and has music by Hip Hop Tamizha. The film’s release date has not been announced so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more