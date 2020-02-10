Income Tax department issues summons to Tamil actor Vijay

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:02 IST

The Income Tax department has issued summons to Tamil actor Vijay just days after raiding his properties in connection with the declaration of profits of his last film Bigil which grossed around Rs 300 crore worldwide. According to news agency ANI, Vijay has been summoned over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

ANI tweet on Monday read: “Income Tax Department summons Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.”

Income Tax Department summons Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan. — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

On February 6, four major Tamil film industry players were under the I-T scanner. The four players include AGS Group - which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment - actor Vijay and film financier Anbu Chezhiyan. According to a press statement issued by the I-T Department, all of them are associated with recent, Bigil.

The raids were conducted in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group. The officials had also gate-crashed the shoot of Vijay’s Master in Neyveli and brought him back him to question him over his income following the success of Bigil. Rs 77 crore was seized from the residence of Anbu Chezhiyan, who had financed Bigil and has funded several Tamil films over the years.

In the raid conducted in February, the I-T department in its statement announced that nothing incriminating was found against actor Vijay. However, it’s not clear why he has been summoned once again.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor heads for Tirupati, fans appreciate her trip to ‘Tirumala by walk’, see pics

Vijay is currently shooting for Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. The team has so far completed two schedules of shooting. Recently, the makers shot a major portion of the film in a prison in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more