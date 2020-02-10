e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Income Tax department issues summons to Tamil actor Vijay

Income Tax department issues summons to Tamil actor Vijay

According to ANI, Bigil actor Vijay has been sent summons over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:02 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay’s last release Bigil was a huge hit.
Vijay’s last release Bigil was a huge hit.
         

The Income Tax department has issued summons to Tamil actor Vijay just days after raiding his properties in connection with the declaration of profits of his last film Bigil which grossed around Rs 300 crore worldwide. According to news agency ANI, Vijay has been summoned over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

ANI tweet on Monday read: “Income Tax Department summons Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan.”

 

On February 6, four major Tamil film industry players were under the I-T scanner. The four players include AGS Group - which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment - actor Vijay and film financier Anbu Chezhiyan. According to a press statement issued by the I-T Department, all of them are associated with recent, Bigil.

The raids were conducted in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group. The officials had also gate-crashed the shoot of Vijay’s Master in Neyveli and brought him back him to question him over his income following the success of Bigil. Rs 77 crore was seized from the residence of Anbu Chezhiyan, who had financed Bigil and has funded several Tamil films over the years.

In the raid conducted in February, the I-T department in its statement announced that nothing incriminating was found against actor Vijay. However, it’s not clear why he has been summoned once again.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor heads for Tirupati, fans appreciate her trip to ‘Tirumala by walk’, see pics

Vijay is currently shooting for Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. The team has so far completed two schedules of shooting. Recently, the makers shot a major portion of the film in a prison in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
Govt will spell out stand on SC verdict on quotas today: Rajnath Singh
Govt will spell out stand on SC verdict on quotas today: Rajnath Singh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
On SC verdict on reservations, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
On SC verdict on reservations, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS
This ‘Made in Canada’ supercar aims to make Italian, American rivals eat dust
This ‘Made in Canada’ supercar aims to make Italian, American rivals eat dust
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Woa! Bill Gates bought a superyacht for Rs 4,600 crore
Woa! Bill Gates bought a superyacht for Rs 4,600 crore
Oscars 2020 highlights: Parasite is Best Picture, Joaquin wins Best Actor
Oscars 2020 highlights: Parasite is Best Picture, Joaquin wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies