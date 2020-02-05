e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Actor Vijay being questioned for tax evasion, Bigil producers raided

Actor Vijay being questioned for tax evasion, Bigil producers raided

Actor Vijay is being questioned in connection to a tax evasion case, and the offices of AGS Cinemas, which produced his last release, Bigil, are being raided.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vijay in a still from Bigil.
Vijay in a still from Bigil.
         

One of Tamil cinema’s highest paid actors, Vijay is being questioned in connection to a tax evasion case. The properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan are being raided in Madurai. Vijay’s 2019 film, Bigil, was produced by AGS Cinemas, and has reportedly grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.

As per NewsMinute, Vijay was shooting for his upcoming film, Master, at the Neyveli coal mines along with Vijay Sethupathi when the IT officials reached there. The actor was reportedly issued summons over his income following the success of the sports drama. His questioning is expected to continue on Wednesday evening as he arrives in Chennai.

Searches were also carried out at the actor’s residence in September 2015 ahead of his film Puli’s release. Properties of his co-actors Nayanthara and Samantha were also searched. Vijay had released a statement denying reports of alleged tax evasion at the time.

NDTV reports that the BJP in Tamil Nadu had opposed the release of Vijay’s 2017 film, Mersal, because it featured dialogues critical of the government’s implication of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

Also read: Demonetisation move courageous, but common man suffering: Vijay

When the GST was rolled out, more than 1000 Tamil Nadu theatres were closed in protest. Vijay had said in a 2016 interview, “The Centre’s move is a good thing. It is courageous, was required and a welcome effort. There is no doubt it will help the country’s economy to grow.” He asked, “There could be 20 per cent (of the population) who are rich. A small percentage of them may have committed a mistake (black money) but what did the rest do?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police
Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies