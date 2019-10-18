Indian 2 crew heads to Bhopal, Rs 40 crore action sequence to be shot

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:00 IST

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has now shifted to Bhopal where the makers are all set to shoot a massive action sequence on a budget of Rs 40 crore, reliable sources have said.

National award-winning Peter Hein, who has previously worked with filmmaker Shankar in Enthiran and I, has been brought on board to oversee this action sequence. “It’s going to be a massive action sequence. The team has roped in 2000 junior artistes for this major sequence and Peter Hein has been brought on board to oversee and execute the action scene. Kamal Haasan is expected to join the sets shortly to begin shooting for this sequence. This schedule will last for 25 days, a source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times.

Indian 2, a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster Indian, marks the reunion of Haasan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Recently, reports emerged that Anil Kapoor has been signed as the antagonist. An official announcement is yet awaited.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next three months across Chennai, Andhra and Taiwan. The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Just a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his moustache to sport a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran. Haasan hopes to wrap up Indian 2 by December or early January next year and immediately begin work on Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:00 IST