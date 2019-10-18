e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Indian 2 crew heads to Bhopal, Rs 40 crore action sequence to be shot

The team of Shankar’s Indian 2 left for Bhopal for a shooting schedule. A massive action sequence is to be shot in that period.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:00 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in a lead role.
Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in a lead role.
         

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has now shifted to Bhopal where the makers are all set to shoot a massive action sequence on a budget of Rs 40 crore, reliable sources have said.

National award-winning Peter Hein, who has previously worked with filmmaker Shankar in Enthiran and I, has been brought on board to oversee this action sequence. “It’s going to be a massive action sequence. The team has roped in 2000 junior artistes for this major sequence and Peter Hein has been brought on board to oversee and execute the action scene. Kamal Haasan is expected to join the sets shortly to begin shooting for this sequence. This schedule will last for 25 days, a source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times.

Indian 2, a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster Indian, marks the reunion of Haasan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Recently, reports emerged that Anil Kapoor has been signed as the antagonist. An official announcement is yet awaited.

Also read: Inside Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan’s Karwa Chauth celebrations with Shweta Nanda, Sonali Bendre: Aaradhya joins the fun

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next three months across Chennai, Andhra and Taiwan. The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Just a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his moustache to sport a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran. Haasan hopes to wrap up Indian 2 by December or early January next year and immediately begin work on Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:00 IST

tags
top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies