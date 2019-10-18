Inside Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan’s Karwa Chauth celebrations with Shweta Nanda, Sonali Bendre: Aaradhya joins the fun

bollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:34 IST

Festivals are celebrated with great fervour across the country and Bollywood only reflects that sentiment. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Karwa Chauth with her family members, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta. Also participating in their Karwa Chauth festivities was actor Sonali Bendre.

Sonali posted two pictures on Instagram and wrote: “Moon spotting #KarwaChauth Jaya aunty.” The celebration this year was hosted by Jaya Bachchan. Sonali shared a picture with husband Goldie Behl and another group photograph, with Jaya, Aishwarya, Shweta and other women for company. The ladies all looked resplendent in shades red, pink, green and other colours. Also spotted was little Aaradhya, who can be seen sitting next to her mother.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh had shared a picture of Jaya (cropping himself out of it) and written: “T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen.”

A number of other stars also put out pictures and videos from their respective puja and celebrations. Among those who celebrated the festival were Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, and Bipasha Basu.

Shilpa Shetty thanked Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor for hosting their puja. She shared a video where a number of ladies from film industry background and former actresses took part. Names included Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, late Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima Jain among other names.

Sharing the video, Shilpa had written: “Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang .Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always .”

Preity Zinta and Bipasha Basu posted pictures from the celebrations.

Bipasha shared pictures with Karan Singh Grover and wrote: “Waiting for the moon A beautiful occasion to celebrate love ... both me and @iamksgofficial fast for each other every year #monkeylove #karwachauth2019.”

Sharing a picture with her husband, Preity wrote: Happy karva chauth to all the couples out there Wish you all loads of love, happiness & togetherness always. I’m grateful to my better half for Indulging me by participating in everything that matters to me even though he doesn’t always understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karva chauthJust as he becomes a little Indian everyday I become a little American & together we strive to love & respect each other and our belief systems. #patiparmeshwar #hubby #happykarvachauth #soulmate #ting.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:26 IST